Advertisement

Earlier today veteran actor Arvind Trivedi who rose to fame with his stint as Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan passed away. The actor was 82-year-old and passed away due to a heart attack. He was an acting chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from 2002 to 2003 and opposed the idea of his predecessor Vijay Anand of showing soft p*rn in special theatres. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vijay controversially proposed the idea of showing soft p*rn in special theatres which was strongly opposed by the late actor. Post the refusal by CBFC, Anand resigned as the chairman of the board.

Advertisement

In a conversation with India Today back in 2003, Arvind Trivedi spoke about how he wants to put out entertainment in public and said, “I want to put a full stop to what he stood for. He wanted soft-porn films to be shown in special theatres. Public entertainment has to be healthy and that simply wasn’t.”

And not just that, a 2002 interview of The Tribune suggested he wasn’t just against soft p*rn but also s*xuality of any kind. Arvind Trivedi said, “I am not against kissing if it is necessary. Kissing could be deemed necessary in scenes between a mother-daughter or brother-sister. But scenes of closeness or expressions of love between a woman and man would be unacceptable, as the moral boundaries imposed by society must be respected.”

Meanwhile, Arvind’s fans along with colleagues are mourning the loss of the star and according to his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi, he had been struggling with health for a while. “He had a lot of age related health issues and was not keeping well. He was in the hospital earlier and had come home only recently. He died of a heart attack at his residence around 10-10.30 pm,” reported PTI.

May his soul rest in peace. You’ll always be remembered for your contribution to the entertainment industry, Arvind Trivedi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Slammed Over Calling Pratik Sehajpal ‘Dedh Futiya’; Netizens Say, “Salman Khan Is Same Height, Will You Also Call Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube