Bigg Boss 15 premiered less than a week ago and it had already seen its fair share of fights, arguments and more already. Last night’s episode was a heated one and saw Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali lose their cool.

The incident that led to the two going at each other’s throats (almost literally) was Pratik destroying a map that would have granted the ‘jungle residents’ entry into the BB15 house where Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are currently residing. In anger over the map’s destruction, Jay insulted Pratik Sehajpal and reportedly called him a ‘dedh futiya’ aka a rude term for a short person.

Bigg Boss 15 fans have now taken to Twitter to demand punishment for Jay Bhanushali. They even questioned if he will regard host Salman Khan the same way as they are the same height and more. Read on to know what they said.

Taking to Twitter, a Pratik Sehajpal fan slammed Jay Bhanushali’s behaviour writing, “Abusing his mother. Going on his father which he doesn’t have. Calling him Dedh futiya. Cornering him. Using sympathy card. And what not? And then you say he won’t retaliate?” Another netizen pointed out that Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan is the same height as Pratik by tweeting, “If I’m not wrong Salman’s height is almost same as Pratik. Will Jay call him also dedh futiya.”

Another netizen wrote, “Did #JayBhanushali just height shame #PratikSehajpal What world are we in. What century are we in. Speaks volumes of your character Mr. Bhanushali. You’re only doing a favor on Pratik and loosing the 2-3 fans you’ve got. #BiggBoss15” Another Bigg Boss 15 viewer commented, “Irony! @BeingSalmanKhan is same height as @realsehajpal (minus Salman’s High Heels lol). Serves Salman right for giving “special treatment“ to @ColorsTVgolden boy #JayBhanushali Oooh this is hilarious Rolling on the floor laughing #BB15 #BiggBoss15”

Another comment shamming Jay Bhanushali for his ‘dedh futiya’ comment to Pratik Sehajpal, read, “#JayBhanushali gets offended with age-shaming but at the same time height-shames @realsehajpal what ethos! waah #BB15” Another comment bashing Jay Bhanusali for attacking Pratik Sehajpal like this read, “#JayBhanushali height-shamed #PratikSehajpal! I think he forgot some legends like #SachinTendulkar and #Kalam Shahab! #BB15 that was quite shameful of @imjaybhanushali! Dear @VijMahhi, just curious, does he height-shame you as well?”

What are your thoughts on Jay Bhanushali’s comment on Pratik Sehajpal’s height in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Let us know in the comments.

