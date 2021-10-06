Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla had a career that was meant to flourish and reach the skies. But unfortunately, the entire industry witnessed a huge shock when he left us for the heavenly abode. The unfortunate day was witnessed on 2nd September when the actor passed away due to heart attack. Now, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian has shared inside details of his last project. Scroll below for it all!

Sidharth and Vishal knew each other for over 20 years. The duo was finally heading for collaboration in the form of a music video. They were supposed to play brothers in the upcoming project.

Vishal Kotian revealed to TOI, “Nobody knows about this news that Sidharth Shukla’s last project was with me in Odisha, a Hindi music video. Shadab Shabri is the singer. The irony of the song is ‘Jeena Zaruri Hai Kya’. In the song Sidharth and I are brothers. If Sidharth would have been alive probably we would have launched this song in the Bigg Boss 15 house and we would have met. But unfortunately Meri badkismati hai ki woh mere saath nahi hoga (he wont be there with me).”

Vishal Kotian continued, “The song is about two brothers in love with the same girl just like the film Saajan. That video will be out when I am inside the house. Sidharth Shukla’s last work is with me. And I am so hurt with the fact that God took him away. If he would have been alive, I would have met and hugged him inside the house. One of the reasons for me going inside the house is Sidharth Shukla.”

Meanwhile, there also is a music video featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill that is yet to be released. The late actor had a lot of surprises in store for his fans, but unfortunately, he isn’t here to treat them himself anymore!

