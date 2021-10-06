Advertisement

Senior actor Arvind Trivedi who is well known for playing the role of ‘Ravan’ in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, breathed his last on Tuesday night in Mumbai. His co-stars Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi now remember him on social media.

Reportedly, the late actor Trivedi was 82 when he breathed his last. The actor has been unwell and was even unable to walk for a while. He died due to a heart attack in Mumbai yesterday. Arvind’s last rites were performed on Wednesday, around 8 am.

Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram in Ramanad Sagar’s Ramayan, tweeted today, “Aadhyaatmik roop se raamaavataar ka kaaran aur saansaarik roop se ek bahut hee nek, dhaarmik, saral svabhaavee insaan aur mere atipriya mitr aravind trivedee jee ko aaj maanav samaaj ne kho diya. ni:sandeh ve seedhe paramadhaam jaenge aur bhagavaan shreeraam ka saanidhy paenge.”

आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे।🙏💐 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) October 6, 2021

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in the mythological epic, took to Instagram and shared heartfelt tributes to the actor. She wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to his family …a very fine human being #arvindtrivedi #ravan.”

Sunil Lahiri, who portrayed Lakshman in Ramayan, also wrote a heartfelt tribute to Arvind Trivedi and shared some unseen pictures of the late actor. He wrote, “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De…I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too mourned the loss of the Ramayan actor on Twitter. In a condolence tweet, PM wrote, “We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti.”

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

