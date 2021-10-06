Advertisement

Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on Sunday after suffering from prolonged illness. He was undergoing chemotherapy for his cancer treatment but things seemed to have gotten worse. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team visited the funeral ground on Monday to pay their last respect. Samay Shah aka Gogi is now revealing some heart-breaking details!

Recently, Tanmay Vekaria revealed that Nattu Kaka’s health condition was only getting worse during the last day. He was unable to eat or gulp food. But fans know that the veteran star wanted to keep working till his last breath.

Advertisement

Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah has revealed that Ghanshyam Nayak was cremated with his makeup on, just like he wished. He told TOI, “He was the eldest one in our team whereas I am the youngest. I always had that respect for him. He was a great actor but more than that he was a great human being. He used to always tell us on sets that he wanted to die in makeup ‘while acting’. Main marte dum tak kaam karna chahta hoon. To fulfill his wish, before he was taken to the cremation, makeup was done on his face and that part made me really emotional.”

Samay Shah continued, “I am not very comfortable going to such places. I had seen my Mamaji’s body years ago and that disturbed me. For me going to a funeral is not easy but I didn’t want to miss a chance to see him one last time. While he was ailing with cancer at that time also we all Tappu Sena had planned to go and meet him. However, we were told he is really unwell and not wishing to meet anybody. We also thought of giving him space to recover soon and get back on sets. But unfortunately, he is not with us anymore.”

Even former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi, who is Samay’s cousin, attended the funeral.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan Hits A Major Roadblock Amid Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube