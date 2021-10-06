Advertisement

Telugu industry’s loved couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya ended their four-year marriage on October 2. The official announcement of their separation also ended the month-long speculation about their marital status. Their announcement came as a shock for many.

For the unversed, Samantha fell in love with the Telugu actor who starred opposite her in her debut film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’. Their relationship bloomed with time and the couple featured together in several films. The two later got married on October 6, 2017.

Had they not announced their separation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya would have completed four years of togetherness today. While they won’t celebrate today’s day, let’s revisit how the former couple celebrated their wedding anniversary last year in 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and posted a grayscale photo, which seemed to have been taken during Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding. In the picture, the two were seen dressed in traditional outfits and shelled out some major couple goals for fans.

The Family Man 2 actress shared the picture and wrote, “You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together, Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni ❤️” Take a look at the picture below:

Many of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans congratulated her on the post. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati too had commented “Happy, happy forever.”

