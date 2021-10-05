Advertisement

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Annaatthe is one of the most anticipated films out there. The fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the actor’s magic on the big screen. Well, as the fans wait, the makers brought in a huge surprise for them!

Sharing a poster starring the Thalaiva, the makers of the film had announced that the film’s first single will drop on October 4.

The makers of Annaatthe kept their part of the promise and finally dropped its first single, titled Annaatthe Annaatthe on Monday!! The song is composed by D Imman and it is the last song sung by playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam before his passing on September 25, 2020.

Now the fans can relish the lyrical song that introduces us to Rajinikanth in the film. The title of the song is ‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’.

Sun Pictures took it to their social media to share Annaatthe’s first single. The colourful visuals of the song faultlessly blend in with its peppy mood. Superstar Rajinikanth’s on-point expression s the sole reason he is showered with love by his fans!

Check out the awesome song below:

Prior to this, Sun Pictures had shared a poster featuring the superstar as they made an announcement about the song’s release on their official Twitter account. They wrote, “#AnnaattheFirstSingle sung by the legendary Padma Vibhushan Thiru #SPBalasubrahmanyam is releasing on October 4th at 6 PM!.”

Talking about the film, Annaatthe is a family entertainer which is directed by Siruthai Siva.

Thalaiva Rajinikanth will play the lead role in the film. As per the reports, he will be seen as a village panchayat head who is also a doting brother. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film will release in the theatres on November 4 during the occasion of Diwali. The movie’s cast also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, and Soori.

