Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. But there was a time when the actress struggled to find peace in her relationships. One of her affairs, which had grabbed a lot of eyeballs was with director-choreographer Prabhu Deva.

The relationship was marred by several controversies since Prabhu Deva was already married to his first wife, Latha during that time. It was in September 2010, when the Wanted director shocked everyone when he declared his love for Nayanthara and also expressed his wish to marry her. It is said that he also asked Latha for a divorce which turned the latter’s world upside down.

According to International Business Times, Latha had given an explosive interview to Filmibeat wherein she had lashed out at Nayanthara. Surprisingly, while she had no complaints with her ex-husband, she blamed the Jawan actress primarily for breaking her marriage. Latha said, “Prabhu Deva is a sincere and kind husband, who has taken care of us for the past 15 years. Very recently he purchased a house for us. But now everything has changed. His present behaviour is a big shock to me and Deva’s family too. Our family law never allows a married person to marry other woman.”

Not only this but Latha also expressed her wish to ‘kick’ Nayanthara and also demanded judicial action against her. She was further quoted to say, “At the same time it should punish the woman who steal others husband illegally. I have requested the police and judicial set up to arrest Nayantara for her intention of stealing my husband from me. If I see the actress anywhere, I will surely kick her on the spot. She is the best example of a bad woman.”

However, Latha and Prabhu Deva were granted a divorce in July 2010. But that did not lead to things being easy for his relationship with Nayanthara. The former couple eventually separated. It was said that the Iraivan actress was upset with the choreographer delaying their marriage despite being separated from his first wife. Well, today she is in a happy marriage with Vignesh Shivan and the duo are parents to twin sons.

