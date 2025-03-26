Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava continues to climb the ladder of success even after spending over a month in theatres. Salman Khan is coming up with his Sikandar this Sunday, so this Bollywood historical drama has just four days to mint as much moolah as possible. Amid this, it has achieved a significant feat at the Indian box office by crossing the Hindi lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Keep reading for a detailed report of 40 days!

The Hindi version continues to make money

The magnum opus earned a sensational 10.05 crores during the sixth weekend. It failed to cross Stree 2’s 14.32 crores but surpassed Pushpa 2’s 6 crores (Hindi) to register the second-highest sixth weekend of all time in the history of Hindi cinema. After coming from such an impressive weekend, the film suffered an expected drop and earned 1.70 crores* on the sixth Monday.

Yesterday, Chhaava dropped further and earned 1.22 crores*. Overall, the original Hindi version earned a colossal 584.52 crore* net at the Indian box office in 40 days.

Chhaava beats Jawan in Hindi!

With a hefty sum of 584.52 crores* in the kitty, Chhaava (Hindi) has surpassed Jawan’s Hindi collection. For those who don’t know, Jawan (Hindi) earned 584 crore net at the Indian box office. By beating Jawan, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films (net collection):

Pushpa 2 – 836.09 crores Stree 2 – 627.50 crores Chhaava – 584.52 crores* Jawan – 584 crores Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores Pathaan – 524.53 crores Baahubali 2 – 511 crores Animal – 505 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores Dangal – 387.39 crores

From here, Chhaava (Hindi) will add some numbers comfortably until Sikandar takes over this Sunday. Once Sikandar arrives, Vicky Kaushal’s film will suffer massively. So, the target of entering the 600 crore club will likely remain incomplete. Nonetheless, the film has exceeded all expectations by miles and has secured the tag of an all-time blockbuster.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

