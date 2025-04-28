Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently riding the wave of the historic success of L2: Empuraan, which shattered records to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. He is now considered a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema and is set to appear in several highly anticipated projects. Prithviraj has always balanced commercial appeal with artistic integrity.

But now, with L2: Empuraan’s box office triumph and his masterful performance as the enigmatic Zayed Masood, the industry is watching him more closely than ever — and he’s answering with a slate of projects that spans languages, genres, and expectations. Let’s look at Prithviraj Sukumaran’s pan-India lineup after L2: Empuraan.

Salaar 2

Prithviraj will return to the high-octane world created by Prashanth Neel in Salaar 2. He will reprise his role alongside Prabhas. The sequel to the explosive action saga promises to raise the stakes even higher. If the first part was a firestorm, the second looks like a full-blown cinematic war.

Nobody

Nobody is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mystery project shrouded in secrecy. All we know is that it pairs him with an A-list team and promises a dark, intense narrative. Industry whispers suggest it could be one of his most nuanced roles yet.

Sarzameen

Sarzameen marks the actor’s highly anticipated collaboration with Dharma Productions and his Bollywood return. The political thriller features him alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol, and fans are already excited about his entry into this complex, high-stakes world.

Daayra

In Daayra, Prithviraj will play a gripping, performance-driven role, sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor. The film promises to challenge his acting prowess in new ways and take him into unexplored emotional depths.

SSMB29

This is Going To SOMETHING BIG.. U

If the abovementioned projects weren’t enough, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also appear in the untitled pan-India film helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. Rumors of Prithviraj’s casting sparked fan frenzy, and it’s now confirmed: he’s part of what could be Indian cinema’s next global crossover.

Amid the major lineup, one thing is certain: Prithviraj’s star power is undeniable from India to the world stage. With a lineup like this, he’s not just riding a wave — he’s shaping the era of Indian cinema.

