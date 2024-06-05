There remains immense anticipation around Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana, which is currently in the production stage. Director Nitesh Tiwari is leaving no stone unturned, including splurging a massive budget to create a visual spectacle. But actress Dipika Chikhlia, who’s famous for portraying Maa Sita, is completely against this idea. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

A lot of speculation has already been made about the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. And that includes a reported ensemble star cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Vijay Sethupathi, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Ravi Dubey. What bothers Dipika is the directors tampering with religious texts in order to bring ‘newness’ to their projects.

In an interview with India Today, Dipika Chikhlia said people should stop making Ramayana repeatedly because they are making a “mess of it.” She also slammed the makers’ approach of a “new story, new angle, new look.” To justify her opinion, the actress cited the example of Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush.

Dipika feels the Adipurush team spoilt the whole impact of Ramayan with Kriti Sanon’s pink-colored satin saree and Saif Ali Khan’s “new look.”

Talking about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead, Dipika Chikhlia added, “One should not tamper around with religious texts. I don’t think one should be doing it and just leave it aside. Just don’t do this. There are so many stories that you can talk about besides Ramayan. Speak about a lot of freedom fighters. There’s so much that one can talk about; unsung heroes who were valiant in history for freedom. Why only Ramayan?”

Nitesh Tiwari has yet to make an official announcement about the epic mythological film. The release date is so much awaited, although rumors suggest Ranbir Kapoor starrer will hit the theatres sometime in 2017.

