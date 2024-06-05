We have seen actors going all guns blazing to pull off their characters perfectly on the screen. However, giving too much to a character sometimes takes a toll on one’s health. One such case happened with Amit Bhatt, who portrays an important character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the past, he had shared about suffering an infection due to his character. Keep reading to know more!

Amit Bhatt’s highly popular character

Amit has been a part of TMKOC since the very beginning, and over the years, as Champaklal (father of Dilip Joshi‘s Jethalal), the actor has built his own fan following. It is also one of the most loved characters in the show’s history. Ever since the exit of Disha Vakani, aka Daya, Amit’s Champaklal has become one of the most dependable characters to engage the audience in daily episodes.

Amit Bhatt suffered an infection due to Champaklal’s character

For those who don’t know, Amit Bhatt’s character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is bald, and to maintain that look, the actor initially used to shave his head regularly. Yes, prosthetics were there, but Amit decided to go with shaving his head to maintain a natural look. The actor had even confessed to shaving his head over 200 times.

During an interview with The Moi Blog, Amit Bhatt shared that he used to shave his head every 2 to 3 days to maintain a natural bald look for Champaklal. However, with the constant use of a razor, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor suffered an infection on his head.

As doctors instructed Amit Bhatt to avoid touching the infected part, his character was introduced with a look of Gandhi Topi (cap) by the makers. Going forward, the look with Gandhi topi was made permanent and the actor never went bald for his character.

