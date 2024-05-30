It’s been over 15 years, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to entertain its audience. The audience has developed an emotional attachment to the show during such a long period. The loyal fan base is always curious to know more about the show and the actors associated with TMKOC. Among the most asked questions, salary is something that grabs all the attention, and it’s very easy to guess that it’s Dilip Joshi who walks away with the biggest paycheck. Keep reading to know more!

The biggest crowd-puller of TMKOC

Earlier, the duo of Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani used to be the biggest draw amongst audiences, but ever since Disha left the show, Dilip’s presence has been the major highlight. Over the years, the veteran actor has made his Jethalal character a cult among the masses and has become a household name. More than Dilip, the actor is known by the name of Jethalal.

With several old actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah distancing themselves from the show, Dilip Joshi is the only reason why a majority of loyal fans are still watching it. And it’s enough to explain why the actor receives the highest salary.

Dilip Joshi’s salary for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While the exact number is not known, several reports state that Dilip Joshi rakes in 1.50 lakh for each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This is an impressive number, and the actor deserves it very well. With such a sum, Dilip is the highest-paid actor in the show by a big margin.

After Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar reportedly gets the biggest paycheck. It is learned that the actor who plays Atmaram Bhide gets paid 80,000 rupees for each episode. If calculated, there’s a massive difference of 70,000 rupees between Dilip Joshi and Mandar’s salary. This means that Dilip is leading over Mandar with a solid difference of 46.66%.

