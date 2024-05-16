Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, aka TMKOC, is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television and one of the most iconic Indian sitcoms. Over the years, every character in the show has become a household name, and we can sense the deep influence of the show by witnessing several memes about it all over social media. Amongst the most popular characters of TMKOC is Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi. While his antics and quirks have made us laugh for years, there was a time when he landed in trouble.

Dilip has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from its beginning, i.e., from 2008. With his portrayal of Jethalal, the actor has become one of the most loved actors in the history of Indian television. Be it children or elders, everyone is in love with Dilip’s Jethalal, and over the years, some of the iconic funny lines have been delivered by the actor.

Out of all the popular lines, “Ae pagal aurat” is one such line that became a rage among audiences. Even today, we can see the line serving as a meme template on social media. However, once Dilip Joshi shared how the funny line landed him and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show in trouble. He even revealed that the line was later discontinued.

In a podcast with Sorabh Pant, Dilip Joshi shared that the line was his improvisation, and surprisingly, it became a hit. However, later, some people objected to it and asked them not to use it. He said, “Yeh jo ‘paagal aurat’ wala tha, woh maine improvise kiya. On set koi aise situation aayi thi, the way Daya reacted, toh scene karte karte mere mooh se nikal gaya, ‘Ae, paagal aurat!’ Matlab, ‘Kya, kuch bhi bol rahi hai!’ But baad mein, uspe kuch women’s lib ya koi movement tha, mujhe bataya gaya, ‘Aage se, aap yeh nahi bolenge.'”

In English, it means, “I improvised the ‘paagal aurat’ line. There was a situation on the set, and the way Dayaben reacted, it slipped out of my mouth while doing the scene, ‘Crazy woman!’ I meant she was saying something ridiculous. But later, there was some women’s liberation movement or something, and I was told never to repeat it again.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah further said that the line was used on a lighter note, but some people took it the wrong way.

