Kartik’s Chandu Champion Look, Harshaali Malhotra’s 10th Class Results, Sitaare Zameen Par & Raid 2 Shoot - Top Trending News

Bollywood veteran Sharad Kelkar reminisced about his brief meeting with Prabhas, the star behind the iconic Baahubali character Kelkar voiced. Meanwhile, actress Rakhi Sawant was hospitalized due to a heart condition.

In movie news, Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 are reportedly reducing filming days, while Kartik Aaryan unveiled a surprising new look for his upcoming film “Chandu Champion.”

On a lighter note, child actress Harshaali Malhotra, who impressed audiences in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, scored well in her Class 10 exams, silencing any doubters. Finally, fans can rejoice as the trailer for the much-awaited Panchayat season 3 has arrived, promising another dose of rural charm and romance.

Sharad Kelkar, the voice behind Prabhas’ Baahubali, recently shared a surprising detail about his connection with the actor. Despite breathing life into the character for Hindi audiences, Kelkar revealed they’ve only met once – on the set of “Koffee with Karan.” The encounter was brief, with Prabhas simply offering a “Good, fantastic job” for Kelkar’s voice acting. This highlights the separate worlds actors and voice artists often inhabit, even in blockbuster projects. Read more here

Rakhi Sawant Hospitalized for Heart Ailment

Rakhi Sawant was recently hospitalized in Mumbai due to a heart ailment. Reports suggest her health deteriorated suddenly, leading to a rushed admission on Tuesday night. While the exact nature of her condition remains undisclosed, it has sparked concern among fans and well-wishers.

Images circulating online show Rakhi resting in a hospital bed.

Arjun Kapoor Caps Off “Singham Again” Filming



Arjun Kapoor has officially wrapped filming for the upcoming action flick “Singham Again.” Kapoor shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement about the project. This marks Kapoor’s 20th film and his first collaboration with director Rohit Shetty, whom he called “the boss of mass cinema.” Details about Kapoor’s character remain under wraps, but reports suggest he plays the antagonist in the film. Fans can expect more information about “Singham Again” to be revealed in the coming months.

Delhi Shoot Blues: Aamir Khan’s “Sitare Zameen Par” and Ajay Devgn’s “Raid 2” Reduce Filming Days

Shooting in the capital is getting expensive! Aamir Khan’s “Sitare Zameen Par” and Ajay Devgn’s “Raid 2” have reportedly cut down on their planned filming days in Delhi due to rising costs.

“Sitare Zameen Par,” originally planned for a month-long Delhi shoot, will now be filmed there for only 8-10 days in July. Similarly, “Raid 2” filmed in Delhi for just four days before shifting to Lucknow for the remaining 47 days. Sources point to hefty permit fees for iconic locations like the Rajiv Chowk metro station and international airport as a major factor.

This trend highlights a shift in production decisions, with filmmakers opting for more cost-effective locations like Lucknow, which often offer recreated sets and quicker filming permissions.

Kartik Aaryan Unveils “Unrecognizable” Avatar in First Poster for “Chandu Champion”

Get ready to see Kartik Aaryan in a whole new light! The actor unveiled the first poster for his upcoming film “Chandu Champion” today, showcasing a dramatic physical transformation.

Aaryan is seen running in a “langot” (loincloth), his body covered in mud, hinting at the film’s action-oriented theme. The poster tagline “Champion Aa Raha Hai” (The Champion is Coming) fuels the anticipation for the release scheduled for June 14th.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Chandu Champion” marks a significant departure from Kartik Aaryan’s usual roles. Fans have flooded social media with excitement, eager to see him take on this challenging and potentially award-worthy character.

Harshaali Malhotra Aces Class 10 Exams, Hits Back at Doubters

Harshaali Malhotra, the child star who stole hearts in “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” has aced her Class 10 exams! The 16-year-old actress (as of May 2024) took to social media to share the news and a subtle message to her critics.

Harshaali scored an impressive 83% in her CBSE exams. She posted a video addressing negative comments she received online, questioning her dedication to studies while juggling acting and dance classes. The video showed screenshots of these comments alongside clips of her celebrating with cake. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you all for asking. I scored 83% in my 10th CBSE. From Kathak classes to exams, I balanced it all!”

Fans of the heartwarming series “Panchayat” rejoice! The much-anticipated trailer for Season 3 dropped today, May 15th, promising another delightful dose of rural life and relatable humor.

The trailer features the return of beloved characters Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar), Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), and Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav). It hints at new challenges and conflicts brewing in the fictional village of Phulera. We see Abhishek navigating the complexities of love and career, while Manju Devi continues to assert her authority. Political rivalries and hilarious situations are sure to keep viewers entertained. Read trailer review here

