Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Trends): Rajkummar Rao's Film Earns Exactly The Same As Yesterday - Will He Stick To The Brilliant Plan?

Srikanth, on its fifth day, has performed surprisingly at the box office, and it seems like Rajkummar Rao‘s film is moving ahead in a very strategic manner. In five days, the grand total of the film will stand at 15 crore in India, and it would be interesting to see if the biopic sticks with the plan.

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the early trends, the biopic helmed by Tushar Hiranandani collected 1.75 crore – 1.9 crore at the box office on the first Tuesday – as much as it collected on the first Monday, which is quite rare.

On the first Monday, Srikanth witnessed a 68% drop at the box office, earning 1.75 crore, and on Tuesday, it might have earned the same amount without any drop or jump, which might be a good strategy to hold the numbers.

Much Better Than Rajkummar Rao’s Last Flop

Srikanth is performing much better than Rajkummar Rao’s last released film in the theaters – Bheed, which was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The social drama opened at 0.35 lakh and completed its lifetime run at 2 crore. Srikanth, crossed the entire lifetime on the first day of the release itself as it earned 2.25 crore on the opening day.

High Hopes

The film has been received well, and good word of mouth has ensured a low yet steady collection, which is visible at the box office. Currently, the biopic stands at 15 crore, and it might end the week at 17+ crore. But the real test will arrive on the 2nd weekend. Hopefully, it maintains its pace.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

