After giving a notable performance as Abrar Haque in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, Bobby Deol is again set to play a character with a negative shade. At least that’s what a little birdy has revealed in a recent report. He will allegedly work with Saif Ali Khan in a movie by Priyadarshan. Keep scrolling to know more.

The younger son of Bollywood legend Dharmendra started his acting career in a lead role in 1995’s Barsaat. He is known for movies like Gupt, Soldier, Bichhoo, and more. He is widely praised for his performance in the web series Aashram. Over the past few years, he has gained a renewed fan base, growing daily.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan has approached Bobby Deol to play the antagonist in his upcoming movie, which could star Saif Ali Khan. The Cocktail star is reportedly in talks with the director about appearing in the thriller. Sources close to the development revealed that the Animal star showed interest in the movie after hearing the subject a few weeks back.

The source reported, “Bobby loved what he heard, especially the fact that the narrative around his character is full of twists and turns. While he plays the baddie on the face of it, the character serves as a parallel lead to Saif Ali Khan.”

Further speaking about Bobby Deol and Saif’s alleged involvement in the project, the source said, “Bobby has his date diary blocked for the next 6 months; however, he has bought a couple of weeks to see if he can allot 30 days to Priyadarshan for this thriller. He has loved the script and is going out of his way to get the logistics sorted.”

According to the media outlet, the film, potentially starring Saif Ali Khan and Bobby Deol in crucial roles, is slated to go on the floors in July this year. Moreover, Saif will play a blind man in the film. The makers plan on wrapping up the movie by August with a marathon schedule of August. The insider revealed, “Priyadarshan is excited to bring this story to the Hindi-speaking audience, and the casting is underway. If everything falls in place, the thriller will take off before his fantasy comedy with Akshay Kumar.”

The source also mentioned, “Saif Ali Khan is also waiting to sign the dotted lines till the antagonist is locked.” If things go as planned, this Priyadarshan film starring Saif Ali Khan and Bobby Deol will hit the big screen in 2025.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Praises Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, Calls Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal “Original & Entertaining”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News