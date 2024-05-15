Manoj Bajpayee is all excited for his second release of 2024—Bhaiyya Ji. The actor was last seen in Zee5’s Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. He has been giving back-to-back interviews and getting candid about some of his past movies and the directors he worked with.

Recently, the actor talked about being part of Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara. Manoj also opened up about his fallout with Hansal Mehta in 2000, after the release of their film ‘Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar’. In a new interview, Bajpayee talked about the movies he enjoyed in the last few years, including RRR, Kantara, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Views On Movies He Enjoyed

The Family Man star praised Rishab Shetty’s Kantara as it helped him understand the ritual and faith of the people on Keradi. Manoj Bajpayee stated, “Mujhe Kantara bahut acchi lagi. Kantara mujhe uss karan se bhi achhi lagi ki wahan ke ritual, wahan ka jo faith, aur waha se jo hai ek badiya mainstream film banayi. Kantara mere liye reference point hai. I really liked Kantara. What I especially loved about Kantara was its rituals, the faith it portrayed, and the excellent mainstream film it made from there. Kantara is a reference point for me.)”

About SS Rajamouli’s RRR and enjoying Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, the actor told Pinkvilla, “Mujhe RRR bhi acchi lagi thi mainstream films mein. dhar jo film dekhi maine, jaise Article 370 dekhi maine ya fir Animal dekhi. Acchi films hai, matlab entertaining hain. Original to aapko rakhna padega, kahaani aapki original rehni hai. Kuch nayi kahaani aapko bolni hai. (The films I watched here like Article 370, Animal have been entertaining and good. You must keep your films and stories original for them to work).”

Meanwhile, Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, will release in theatres on May 24, 2024. The film also stars Jatin Goswami, Suvinder Vicky, Vipin Sharma and Zoya Hussain. Manoj Bajpayee has ‘The Family Man Season 3‘ in his line-up.

