Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ was released in December 2023. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics and did wonders at the box office. However, there have been polarising opinions ever since the film was released. Some bashed the movie for its violence, while some loved it for the entertainment factor, performances, and music. Now, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has shared his views on the Ranbir starrer.

The movie focuses on a toxic father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir. As you know, along with a part of the movie-going audience, several celebs also bashed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie. Javed Akhtar openly criticised Animal several times earlier. Even Konkona Sensharma isn’t a fan of the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. However, Vishal has an interesting opinion, as he is confused between loving and hating the film.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Animal Dilemma

In an interview with Firstpost, Vishal Bhardwaj shared, “I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film. Because I enjoyed it and at the same time I hated it. I think the recent hit film is Animal is all what you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero, too. That’s one of the biggest, hits of all time. People still watch and still want that kind of movie. It’s a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has not been quiet about the criticism his movie has been receiving. In an interview, he stated that people who call the Ranbir starrer misogynistic are “jokers”. Meanwhile, the story of Animal will be carried forward with the sequel, Animal Park. The same was teased in the end-credit scene of the movie. We might see two Ranbir Kapoor in Vanga’s film. The movie is expected to go on floors in 2025.

