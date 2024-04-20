Did Imran Khan Diss Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Over The Fetish Of Violence? Actor Reveals He's Happy That His Spy Series Never Happened: "...It Makes Me Uncomfortable"

Imran Khan was all set to make his comeback until he wasn’t. The Jaane Tu Jaane Na Actor has been away from the big screens for a while now. The chocolate boy of the silver screen, who had delivered the most heartwarming rom-com movies, was missed by fans on the internet. Since the hashtag was heard around the world. ‘Laut Aao Imran’, and trust Imran to follow through, the actor has been making public appearances soon after. And we finally know what happened to the spy series he was going to make for Disney Plus Hotstar.

Imran Khan sat down with Anupama Chopra for a heartfelt chat, going into depth about everything in his life. He spoke about why he left acting, his divorce, the fame and violence in movies now, and especially about the Hotstar series he was going to make with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala.

Imran’s Cancelled Spy Series

The Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Star revealed that he genuinely wants to make an acting comeback, but he has not found the right project yet. And the one he did, the spy series with Abbas, got shelved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

The series was being directed by Abbas Tyrewala, but after Jio acquired Hotstar last year, the project was shelved. “All things said and done, I am kind of glad that ended up not coming together,” Imran said in response to host Anupama Chopra’s statement that she wanted to watch the series. Imran sighed heavily and responded, “I don’t want to play a character who solves problems with a gun,” when asked why.

Did Imran Khan Diss Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal For Glamourisng Violence?

Going into depth about his decision not to do violent films and why he thinks there has been a shift, Imran Khan said, “There is glamourization and a fetishization, sexualization, of violence that makes me uncomfortable,” he said. Khan then clarified his love for the 90s violent films and the subtle art they portrayed. “There is a way to portray violence and this is not a morality thing. Violence and action is a language within cinema, and when we portray in films, there is a way to do it where you feel the weight of it,” he added. Khan then cited Todd Phillips’ 2019 movie Joker as an example and how bone-chilling it was when Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck stabs a man.

While Imran did not name any films, all the hints point to a specific genre of films taking over Bollywood, especially Animal, KGF, Pushpa, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

He further elaborated, “We’ve started making films where heroes will go, and boom boom boom shoots seven people in the heads, and their heads would explode to music. They make it cool and sexy and it makes me uncomfortable,” Imran said.

He also revealed that the failure of his 2015 film Kati Batti took a toll on him and that he just wanted to take a break after that. Imran also revealed that he has been looking at multiple scripts, but nothing has really clicked, and he is genuinely enthusiastic about his comeback.

We wait for the day our modern-day Rom-Com chocolate boy will make his comeback on the silver screens. Until then, we are happy that he is back in public life, at least.

Stay tuned to Koimoi For more updates!

Must Read: Animal Park: Bigger & ‘Wilder’ Sequel By Sandeep Reddy Vanga Isn’t Going On Floors In 2025? Here’s The Major Update

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News