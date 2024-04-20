Animal Park: Bigger & ‘Wilder’ Sequel By Sandeep Reddy Vanga Isn’t Going On Floors In 2025? Here’s The Major Update

Despite all the criticism, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was a mammoth success and the movie has broken multiple box office records. Tripti Dimri became the national crush overnight and Bobby Deol left a remarkable performance without even uttering a single word. But the most anticipated part was the announcement of Animal Park, the sequel to this Ranbir Kapoor hit. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has revealed that Animal Park will be wilder and also hinted at when the shoot will begin for this Anticipated sequel.

The success of Animal has given Vanga the confidence to scale up the sequel, which will further explore Ranvijay’s life and his relationship with his son. According to earlier reports, the director planned to begin filming Animal Park in 2025. However, it now appears that fans will have to wait a little while longer for the follow-up. The director recently disclosed details about the project, including the fact that it will begin later than earlier planned.

While attending an event, Sandeep discussed the success of Animal and the status of the highly anticipated Animal Park. When the Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol movie was mentioned, Sandeep hinted that the sequel will be bigger and wilder than Animal

Early on in 2026, the movie will begin filming as revealed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga when he was further pressed.

According to reports, the movie’s plot will revolve around Ranvijay’s life as a father. The source mentioned that ‘Animal’ was written as a multi-film production. The base work for the movie is ready. Reports say the sequel will focus on Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Ranvijay, and his twin. The sequel will delve into the intricacies of Ranvijay’s relationships, particularly with Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Geetanjali. It will also shed light on Ranvijay’s bond with his own son.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed Sandeep had narrated a few scenes from Animal Park to him. Now that the film has become a success, Vanga has the opportunity to expand it further.

With all the changes and a possible 2026 schedule, we can expect the release of Animal Park in 2027, if there are no further delays.

