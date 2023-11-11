When Ranbir Kapoor Predicted Imran Khan's Exit From Bollywood On Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan: "If He Just Wasn't Interested..."

Imran Khan began his Bollywood journey with the 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na which was a mega hit. To date, fans love Jai (Imran Khan’s character) and Aditi (Genelia DSouza’s character) and we are eagerly waiting for an announcement on the film’s second installment. While fans wait, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about Imran Khan leaving Bollywood on Koffee With Karan has gone viral.

Imran Khan’s journey in Bollywood was short but impactful. Even after his debut film being a hit, Imran quit cinemas and took a break. He recently has announced that he will soon be back on the big screens. Meanwhile reddit users found the old video of Ranbir and Imran and are shocked to see how the Kidnap actor predicted the Kidnap actor’s exit.

In the video, Ranbir said, “You know, he also seems like someone who, at the peak of their career, would probably leave it. You know, if he just wasn’t interested.” Imran seemingly said, “You wish,” leaving everyone in splits. Karan then said that Imran won’t go anywhere.

Many netizens reacted to the video on Reddit. One wrote, “When compared to today’s contemporaries like Sid, Arjun, Vicky Kaushal he does have more number of hits in a relatively shorter career,” while another said, “Manifestation couch tabi se chal raha hai ?”

Another internet user commented, “He started well and remained there I guess, few solid sleeper hits and bounced.”

While talking about quitting films, the actor said in an earlier interview, “If you’re wondering why I’m looking at the past so much it’s because I’m reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I’m not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same thing that’s normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset.”

Imran Khan further said that he realized his mistake, “And here’s where I realize my mistake; I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won’t make that mistake again.”

Imran Khan may make his comeback soon, we just cannot wait!

