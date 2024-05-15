You love it or hate it, but you can’t deny the fact that Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal created ripples in the space of discussions. After its release, the film was a hot topic of debate for months, and at the worldwide box office, the biggie was a mega blockbuster. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga faced mixed reactions for pulling off such a bold film and was even termed as toxic and misogynist. In the past, Anurag Kashyap had come out defending Vanga, and now, once again, he has shown his support. Keep reading to know more!

After Animal’s release, we saw a clear divide among audiences over its content. One section supported the film, calling it just entertainment, while the other section slammed the film for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogynist attitude. Amid all the heated opinions, Kashyap supported Vanga by saying that he’s currently the most misunderstood filmmaker. Now, Kashyap has again defended the filmmaker and his film while talking on his daughter’s podcast.

On Aaliyah Kashyap’s Young, Dumb & Anxious podcast, Anurag Kashyap was asked about his support to Animal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He said, “I met him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga), and I liked him. I like the guy. I’ve had questions of my own, and I wanted to talk to him about his film (Animal), and I invited him, and I had a long five-hour conversation, and I like the guy… I always believe in talking to people. I was canceled after Dev D by a lot of people for making a ‘misogynistic’ film… I have often seen people isolating someone, attacking someone, and that is not the way to be.”

Further, while taking an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anurag Kashyap, praised Animal’s action. He added, “Post Animal, every action movie looks fake. When you see Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, all those flips and fighting, it all looks fake because somehow the action in that film (Animal) and the use of music in that film had an impact. The technical details in the film had an impact on the audience.”

Meanwhile, released on 1st December 2023, Animal raked in a monstrous 910.72 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in key roles.

