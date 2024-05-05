When Bobby Deol's Debut Film Director Shekhar Kapur Literally Ran Away Leaving The Film Stalled In Between - Here's What Happened

Lord Bobby has been shining since his masterful performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and is now gearing up for his next big release Kanguva. But the Ashram Star is recalling his debut days and revealing that renowned director Shekhar Kapur was actually going to direct his debut movie, but he literally ran away. Here’s what happened!

Bobby made his debut in the 1995 movie Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna, and both received debut actor awards for it. The film was produced by Dharmendra’s Vijayta Films and starred Raj Babbar, Mukesh Khanna, and Danny Denzongpa. It grossed ₹29 crore, ranking fifth in the year’s box office earnings. Bobby also appeared in Suneel Darshan’s 2005 film of the same name.

Deol made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show On Netflix and recalled an instance when host Kapil Sharma asked if Bobby or the director was afraid to launch him, given the massive popularity of his father Dharmendra. To which both Sunny and Bobby just laughed and replied, “Maybe that’s why Shekhar ran away. Shekhar Kapur. He was scared. But then Raj directed the film. But I never thought I was under pressure.”

For the unversed, Shekhar Kapur was going to direct Bobby Deol’s debut film, but he quit the movie after shooting a couple of scenes. Kapur then went on to shoot Bandit Queen which was a major hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Enjoying the fruits of his labor, Bobby played the antagonist Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s family crime drama Animal. He’ll next appear in negative roles in his debut Tamil film, Siva’s fantasy action film Kanguva against Suriya, his debut Telugu film, Hari Hari Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit against Pawan Kalyan, and NBK109, another Telugu tentpole starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

However, Shekhar Kapur, who last helmed the British romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It? in 2022, is currently directing Masoom: A New Generation, a reboot of his 1983 directorial debut Masoom that will feature his daughter Kaveri.

Both the Deol Brothers opened up about their industry anecdotes and seemed to be having a gala time at Kapil’s show.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Refused To Make Munna Bhai With Sanjay Dutt: “I’ll Never Make A Film With You, I Just Announced It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News