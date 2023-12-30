Bobby Deol made heads turn with his mute performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. Helmed by Ranbir Kapoor, the film has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics since its release on December 1. After the release of the film, the Aashram actor expressed gratitude for receiving unlimited love from the audience after a long time. At the trailer launch of the film, the Soldier actor revealed being out of work for quite some time.

Now in a recent interview, his brother Sunny Deol has opened up about getting emotional about the climax scene and revealing that he walked out of the theatre. Yes, you heard that right! The actor also showered praises on Animal, calling it a ‘nice film.’

Sunny Deol, who is riding high on the box office success of Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel, expressed gratitude towards the audience for showering love on Bobby Deol. He said it was overdue, and it was high time it happened. He further revealed that seeing his brother getting killed in the climax scene made him so much emotional that he couldn’t see and left the theatre.

Sunny Deol told NDTV, “People are loving it. I’ll have my bits and pieces about any film, even my own films. That’s me, it ain’t gonna change. But I’m not going to talk about it… When I was seeing Bobby being killed, I just got out of the seat and I couldn’t take it. I just wanted to go out and do something.” He further added, “I can say now, people were not fair to him. I can’t talk about myself, but I can talk about him. They’ll call him a ‘sweet boy’, but nobody is doing anything. They know his capacity, they know his persona, but nobody let it happen.”

After the release of Animal, Bobby Deol had revealed that his mother had cried watching him die in the climax scene. After returning home from the theatre, she told her son not to do such roles.

Meanwhile, Animal made headlines for glorifying toxic masculinity, misogyny, and violence. It received massive criticism from a section of social media and a few celebrities, too, including Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire. However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was seen coming in support of the Vanga directorial.

