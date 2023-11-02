After the mind-boggling opening of Koffee With Karan 8 with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the latest episode saw sibling duo Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol gracing the couch. Fans have been hailing the brother duo for being their best self on the couch who opened up about many things, including their families, alcohol addiction, and even Gadar 2’s box office clash with OMG 2 and its inflated numbers.

During the same episode, the Gadar actor also opened up about the things he dislikes about his contemporaries, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan. For the unversed, Sunny has been at loggerheads with Shah Rukh Khan for quite some time. However, they recently resolved their feud.

Recently, during the rapid-fire game on Koffee With Karan 8 with Sunny Deol, the actor was asked about the things he likes and dislikes about his contemporaries. When he was asked about Shah Rukh Khan, the Karz actor called him ‘hardworking’ while revealing that he hates how he has made ‘actors a commodity.’ Hearing the response, Karan Johar looked visibly shocked as he exclaimed, ‘Oh God!’

Further, when he was asked about Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol hailed his ‘punctuality’ and called it his best quality. When asked about what he dislikes about him, he says he does too many films. Khiladi Kumar is known for doing films back-to-back. After the box office success of OMG 2, Akki has Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham Again, among others in the pipeline.

Lastly, talking about Salman Khan, he called him a great human being but said that what he hates about Dabangg Khan is that he wants to make everyone a bodybuilder. Adding to the same, Bobby reveals that when Salman had approached him for Race 3, he had asked him, “Shirt utaarega?”

Meanwhile, on Koffee With Karan 8, Sunny Deol also credited Salman Khan for resurrecting his career with Race 3. Not only that he also revealed requesting Akshay to shift the release date of OMG 2 in order to avoid its clash with Gadar 2.

