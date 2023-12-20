Despite earning massive moolah at the domestic and international box office, Animal continues to stay in the top news. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and others in pivotal roles. Right from Day 1 of its release, the film has been surrounded by multiple controversies. Now, in the latest interview, its director has joined the debate and slammed its haters for calling Animal ‘misogynistic’.

The film received massive backlash and criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity, violence, and misogyny. Now, Vanga has addressed all these claims and called its haters ‘jokers.’ Here’s what he has to say about almost everything.

During his latest interview with Galatta Plus, when Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about Animal being criticized and called ‘misogynistic,’ he called them ‘jokers’ and said it is not the right word to be used for films like Animal and Kabir Singh. Further describing the meaning, he says that misogyny is disrespect to women, but neither Kabir Singh nor Animal, defines that. He further says that not too many, but only ‘15-20 jokers’ think that way.

Further, Vanga is asked about the controversy around showing the religion of Bobby Deol’s character ‘Muslim’. Sandeep Reddy Vanga says that he has seen people in his life when they enter a zone of zero confidence, people will tell them, ‘Go to a church, or go to a baba.’

“He’ll give some taweez, change your name…’ I’ve seen people changing their religion because so much has happened to them. At a low point, they feel like it’s a new birth, it’s a change of identity completely… We see a lot of people converting to Islam and Christianity; we never see anybody converting to Hinduism. So, I thought I’ll use this, because you can get multiple wives in Islam. I can have multiple cousins with different faces; the drama will be bigger. That’s the only reason. There was no intention to show a Muslim in a bad light,” he said

Not only that, he even defended Ranbir Kapoor’s steamy scene with Triptii Dimri, while saying that the ‘big pelvic’ dialogue in the film is a ‘compliment.’

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s justification? How many of you agree with him? Do let us know.

