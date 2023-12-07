Animal actress Triptii Dimrii is making as much noise as the film’s box office collections. Since the film hit the big screens on December 1, it’s been making headlines for its leaked scenes. As informed earlier, a shot between Triptii and Ranbir Kapoor was leaked and surfaced across all social media platforms. While a section lauded the actress for her bold scenes in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, others slammed her. Now, after the success of the film, Dimri has spoken at length about scenes while also talking about facing backlash.

In the latest interview, Dimri was asked about shooting the scenes for which she stripped down and indulged in a steamy romance with the lead actor. The actress revealed that there were only four people while that particular scene was being shot and it included RK, the director and their DOP (Director Of Photography). While shooting, they made sure that she was comfortable.

During the same conversation, Triptii Dimri was also asked about facing backlash, to which she said that the criticism disturbed her initially because he had faced criticism with her first few films, and this time it was a mixture of both. She told ETimes, “As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on set are making me comfortable, and as long as I know whatever I am doing is right, I am going to do it because that is something I want to experience as an actor and as a human being.”

Triptii Dimri further compared her intimate scene with the r*pe scene from Bulbul and said that it was more challenging for her as a person because giving up is more difficult than finding the courage to do something. “If I can overcome that, then I think this was nothing in comparison to that,” she said.

She further told the portal that Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor and DOP were asking her if she was fine and comfortable every five minutes. “When people around you are giving you that much support, you don’t feel odd at all. Of course, for people who don’t know how a set works and how these scenes are shot, for them imagination can take you anywhere. For them, it must be shocking, and everybody is entitled to their opinion but as for me, I was very comfortable and I would always do what my character demands of me,” stated the Laila Majnu actress.

Coming back, have you watched Animal yet? Do let us know what your thoughts are on Triptii Dimri’s much-talked-about scene. Do let us know.

