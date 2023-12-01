Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, Charu Shankar, Tripti Dimri & Bobby Deol

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani & Pranay Reddy Vanga

Animal Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Right from the announcement, Animal enjoyed a huge hype around itself. Everyone was excited to see what Sandeep Reddy Vanga churns out with Ranbir Kapoor after presenting Shahid Kapoor in an unthinkable avatar. Yes, there were a couple of delays, but the makers didn’t panic as they were confident about what they were making. In fact, the film got more time to penetrate the masses with its promotional material.

This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial scored full marks in the pre-release phase, be it the pre-teaser, teaser, songs, or trailer. His Kabir Singh left a big impact on the audience, and this one, too, managed to stay in the discussions due to its brutal and fascinating look in promos. Then, the film got a further boost due to the extensive media interactions Sandeep, Ranbir, and the team carried out.

In Short, during the pre-release phase, everything fell in the right place for the film, and the result was seen in the form of tremendous pre-sales across the country.

Animal Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Animal has arrived and unleashed its beast form at the Indian box office. Right from the morning shows onwards, the craze was visibly seen among the audience. It falls in the league of Jawan and Pathaan, which did well in multiplexes as well as single-screen theatres. In some places, the film is running with better occupancies than Pathaan, and overall, an earth-shattering start has been recorded, which is only next to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in the history of Bollywood.

Talking about positives, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has managed to click with its target audience, i.e., youth. It has received a big thumbs-up from young viewers, and yes, there are also complaints about the film’s second half, but overall, it’s being termed a terrific affair by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The current post-pandemic era has seen a drastic change in audiences’ taste, and majorly, commercial entertainers loaded with elevation scenes are being preferred by viewers for the big screen experience. So, Animal has found itself releasing in the best possible period, where there’s no stopping it from emerging as a box office monster. Also, one can’t deny that the ‘A’ rating by CBFC has benefitted Animal immensely as the audience is curious to see what unique experience Vanga will give them.

Speaking about the competition, Sam Bahadur isn’t any kind of threat in front of this action-drama as word-of-mouth for the Vicky Kaushal starrer isn’t that favorable. So, Animal has an open ground to perform, and it will rake in some epic numbers till Dunki arrives on the 21st of December.

Talking about the negatives, the biggest shortcoming is the film’s length. Yes, Animal gets on your nerves at some point, and believe me, watching a serious big-screen affair for 3 hours and 21 minutes is not everyone’s cup of tea. This is the very factor that will also impact the repeat value. Another minus is that the screen count has been impacted due to Sam Bahadur’s release, which will restrict the film from reaching its full potential at the box office.

Already, the show count is affected as exhibitors are finding it difficult to allot more shows to Animal due to its duration. So, the biggie might face capacity issues, and it is to be seen if exhibitors replace Sam Bahadur with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Animal Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, despite some flaws and the length issue, Animal will turn out to be a box office sensation, and the euphoria will continue for a couple of weeks or more. Apart from the Hindi belt, a considerable chunk will come in from the South Indian states, too. In the long run, the film is expected to earn 400-415 crores net in India.

So, get ready to witness the history written by Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the duo is set to deliver the first ‘A’ rated film worth 400 crores in the history of Indian cinema!

