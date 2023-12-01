After waiting for months, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is out in theatres and is ready for an explosion at the box office. The film has shown a massive response in the advance booking for day 1 and has recorded the 3rd highest pre-sales for an Indian film in 2023, standing only next to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Keep reading to know more!

The duo of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor is unstoppable

This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has broken the myth that ‘A’ rated films have restrictions when it comes to box office business. In the past, he proved the same thing with Kabir Singh, and now, with Ranbir Kapoor, he has done unthinkable. The film has surpassed biggies like Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer in pre-sales.

The initial promos worked really well, and the recently released trailer was a game-changer as it took Animal’s buzz to the next level. There’s madness all across the country, be it early morning shows or night shows. The stage is all set, and the film is looking forward to registering an earth-shattering opening.

Animal registers 3rd highest pre-sales of 2023

Before the first show in India started, Animal sold 13.6+ lakh tickets all across the country, in all languages. It equals pre-sales worth 34 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). That’s really an insane number for a non-holiday release and ‘A’ certified film. With such a glorious response, it has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which raked in 32.43 crores gross through advance booking for day 1.

It is miles ahead of Prabhas’ Adipurush, which enjoyed opening day pre-sales of 26.50 crores gross at the Indian box office. With its 30+ crores gross, Animal has recorded 3rd highest pre-sales of 2023 and is standing next to Leo and Jawan.

Take a look at the top 5 advance bookings of 2023 so far at the Indian box office:

Leo – 46.10 crores gross Jawan – 41 crores gross Animal – 34 crores gross Pathaan – 32.43 crores gross Adipurush – 26.50 crores gross

More about Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. The film is now playing in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

