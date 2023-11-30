Ranbir Kapoor is all set to roar in theatres tomorrow as his upcoming film Animal is all set to the screens. With just a few hours left for its mega release, the makers hosted a screening for their close industry friends and families. This evening, RK was snapped with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, wife Alia Bhatt, her family Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor for the star-studded premiere of the film.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will face a massive box-office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. While fans are eagerly waiting for both films to hit the big screens and set the box offices on fire, early reviews of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer have already surfaced. Yes, that’s true!

A few entertainment portals have reviewed Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s directorial Animal, and let us tell you, it’s much more than one has expected. According to media reports, the film is being hailed as RK’s career-best performance. As per a report in Prabhat Khabar, a few critics have claimed to have watched the film, and it is said that the film is much better and much more than the trailer. Not only RK’s but also Bobby Deol’s, Anil Kapoor’s, and Rashmika Mandanna’s performances are being hailed.

Not only the actors but even director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work is being praised and called one of his best works. A couple of film critics have given it 4 stars and also spoke about a few hair-raising moments in the film.

A user also shared a few glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal and wrote on Twitter, “Haven’t caught Animal Movie yet, but the buzz is that the movie is Block-buster from early reviews in premier shows! Planning to experience the hype soon!” Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Animal has been rated ‘Adult’ by the Central Board Of Film Certification and ‘18’ by British Censor. In the latest update, ahead of its release, the censor asked makers to chop a few scenes, including the kissing one. Even before its release, the film has reportedly collected around Rs 22.41 crore with its exorbitant advance bookings.

