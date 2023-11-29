The Indian box office has witnessed big hits like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar, Jailer, and Leo in 2023, but it’s not done yet. This Friday, Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up to conquer that ‘superstar’ tag with his Animal set to explode. Going by the current trend, the film will leave everyone jaw-dropped with its day 1 worldwide collection. Keep reading to know more!

Deadly combo of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has that excitement factor attached to him as he challenged the stereotypes of making an emotional, romantic drama with Kabir Singh. He looks passionate and confident about his upcoming film, and through the trailer, he has glimpsed to us that we’re going to see Ranbir in an avatar we never imagined.

With Sanju, Ranbir has proved he’s one of the most versatile actors of the current generation, and surrendering himself to a director like Vanga has truly left everyone excited.

Madness in pre-sales

Ever since the advance booking for Animal commenced, we’ve witnessed some crazy trends. It has already left Tiger 3 behind with its pace of selling tickets and will soon be among the highest pre-sales of 2023. In the final report, day 1 advance booking of much above 20 crores is expected.

Besides the Indian box office, Animal is also enjoying immense hype in the overseas market. Despite an ‘Adult’ certification and no franchise factor, the film is doing great in pre-sales, and one of the biggest starts of 2023 is definitely on the cards.

Opening day prediction for Animal

Going by the craze in advance booking, Animal aims for a day 1 collection of 100 crores or more at the worldwide box office. And if this happens, it will be the first 100-crore opener for Ranbir Kapoor. For Bollywood, it’ll be the third 100-crore opener after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan.

In the history of Indian cinema, Animal might become the tenth 100-crore opener at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the 100 crore Indian openers at the worldwide box office:

RRR – 223 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 213 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 163 crores

Leo – 148.50 crores

Adipurush – 140 crores

Jawan – 129.60 crores

Saaho – 126 crores

2.0 – 110 crores

Pathaan – 106 crores

