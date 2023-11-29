As is the need of the hour, Tiger 3 managed to stay over the 2 crores mark on Tuesday as well. This is the bare minimum expectation from the film with which there were sky-high hopes and while those are not being met, at least some sort of footfalls are coming in, which are ensuring that the overall total gets into that 285-290 crores range.

The film brought in 2.25 crores on Tuesday, and this is on expected lines. On Monday, the actual collections came out to be a little more than what was shared yesterday, as the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday factor helped it reach 2.75 crores.

Post that a drop on Tuesday was evident and that actually turned out to be the case. The film should stabilise today and somehow meet the 2 crores mark but tomorrow it will get below that for sure. The drops here also mean that on Friday, the film will be hit big due to the release of Animal and Sam Bahadur and it would be a challenge to stay over the 1 crore mark.

Currently standing at 277.43 crores, the film will cross 280 crores by the close of the week and then it will be a very slow movement from there till the 290 crores mark (if it eventually reaches there).

Rest assured, if only the film’s release had been planned better, then this would have been a 325 crores earner at the bare minimum and it would have doused a good part of the noise that’s surrounding its box office returns today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

