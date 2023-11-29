The countdown has begun, and the anticipation for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna led Animal is sky-high. The advance booking sales of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial are boosting as the film nears its release. And with two days to go, it is even better than Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

It is to be noted that Tiger 3 had no competition at the time of release. It reached fans on the celebratory occasion of Diwali, and the box office was set on fire on the opening day. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film will be witnessing a clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. Despite that, the pre-booking sales are showing an eccentric growth.

With two days to go, Tiger 3 had sold 4.65 lakhs+ tickets with 12.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in its kitty. Fans would be excited to hear that Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal has surpassed that mark by a considerable margin.

Animal has added a staggering 14.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its box office collection via advance booking. This is a 15.44% growth compared to Tiger 3’s collection at the same stage. No franchise, no festival benefit! In fact, a setback due to Adult certification, but Ranbir Kapoor has managed to pull audiences to the ticket windows irrespective. Mind-blowing, isn’t it?

When compared to yesterday’s advance collections of 9.81 crores gross, Animal is witnessing a massive improvement of 44.75% in advance booking collections. With two days to go, the numbers are only going to multiply. Only sky is the limit for this thriller!

Animal is slated for theatrical release on 1st December 2023. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. It is backed by T-Series.

Apart from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is also slated for release on the same day. The actor was recently asked about the box office clash and had the most classy response.

Vicky said that both he and Ranbir Kapoor are playing for Hindi cinema, and the audience will decide who will score better at the ticket windows. He is playing Sam Manekshaw in the biographical war drama, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s Reaction To Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office Clash: “We’re Playing For Hindi Cinema”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News