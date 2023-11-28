The month of December consists of two powerful clashes at the Indian box office and one of these clashes is just 3 days away. Yes, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal on 1st December, and the audience is excited about it. Ranbir is miles ahead with his big release, but even Vicky’s film is picking up the pace. Here’s its day 1 advance booking report!

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a biographical war thriller based on India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. As it’s a real-life story and presents the glory of an Indian patriot, the film is expected to do well after a slow start in front of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. While it already looks like a critically acclaimed affair, all this film needs to do is get clicked with the masses.

Sam Bahadur comes closer to the 1 crore milestone & beats Selfiee!

Coming to the advance booking update for day 1, Sam Bahadur has started to pick up the pace after being out of the picture in front of Animal’s rampage. Though the overall number is on the lower side, it guarantees that the film is looking for some sort of start at least at the Indian box office.

As per the update at 8 am, Sam Bahadur has sold tickets worth 91 lakh gross all across the country (excluding blocked seats). It comprises a sale of slightly over 27,000 tickets. With this number, it has already surpassed the final opening day pre-sales of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee. For those who don’t know, Selfiee had sold tickets worth 90 lakh for day 1.

What could be the final pre-sales number?

We are now just 3 days away from the release, and the pace of advance booking will increase now. With almost 1 crore already being accumulated, Sam Bahadur is expected to close its opening day pre-sales by garnering over or around 2.50 crores gross. If this happens, it will be a good result.

From there, everything will depend on how the content works with the audience. In the initial battle, Animal will take a massive lead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

