Ranbir Kapoor has finally unleashed his beast mode with Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film opened in the theaters with a roaring start. Well, of course, it was expected since the superstar is making people witness a totally new side with the gangster drama. The film is expected to open in the range of 48 – 50 crore and the morning occupancy has reassured this number.

However, while RK is ready for a re-birth of sorts at the Box Office, we traveled back to the time when it was his first day at the box office. The day people were excited to see Raj Kapoor’s grandson on screen, November 9, 2007.

Everyone had already seen the glimpse from the trailers, and when Ranbir Kapoor promoted his first film Saawariya, it was a hysteria. People were so excited to witness him on screen. So, Saawariya was expected to give a new box office star after Hrithik Roshan‘s Kaho Na Pyar Hai!

In fact, Ranbir Kapoor’s day 1 at the box office was decent, as he was battling against the biggest superstar of the country – Shah Rukh Khan! Saawariya, despite clashing with Om Shanti Om at the Box Office, collected 3 crore on day 1. Yes, that was Ranbir’s opening number at the Box Office.

While Saawariya opened at 3 crore, Om Shanti Om collected 5.50 crore at the box office on day 1. Now, after 16 years, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to collect almost 16.6 times more than his first day with Animal’s Day 1 box office collection.

If Animal collects 50 crore on day 1, it would be a staggering 1566% higher collection than Ranbir Kapoor’s first film, but guess what will be more interesting? While he collected almost 83% less than Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, he will be covering this huge margin as Animal will open in the 50 crore range, 50% less than Jawan!

Animal has been helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film is clashing at the Box Office with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, which is a biographical war drama helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

