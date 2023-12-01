Animal is out in theatres and is roaring at the Indian box office. Presenting Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar, the film had a huge pre-release hype, and it got translated into numbers on day 1. In fact, it has surpassed a biggie like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as far as morning occupancy is concerned. Keep reading to know more!

Monstrous response in the advance booking

As we reported earlier, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has registered superb responses in pre-sales. Before the first show started, the film had raked in 34 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through the advance booking for opening day. With this, it recorded 3rd highest pre-sales for day 1 after Leo (46.10 crores gross) and Jawan (41 crores gross).

Bollywood films often perform better only in the Hindi belt, but Animal has joined the league of Pathaan and Jawan, which did really well in the South Indian states, too. This is proof that Ranbir Kapoor has come a long way in his career to be among the true blue superstars of Bollywood.

Animal is in rampage mode!

As per the reports from morning shows in multiplexes, Animal has registered a start of 53-55% all across the country, which is outstanding for a non-holiday release. Another non-holiday release that took such a phenomenal start this year was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. It had registered a start of 48-50%, and now, this ‘A’ rated film has surpassed Pathaan. However, the screen count is much lower than the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Animal is not restricted to class or mass audience as it is trending really well across multiplexes as well as single screens. Unlike multiplexes, keeping track of single-screen theatres is quite difficult, so it’ll be interesting to see how this film turns out to be overall by the end of the day.

So far, the response has been superb, and it will only improve during evening and night shows.

More about Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and others. The film is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam and is being screened in standard 2D as well as IMAX 2D format.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

