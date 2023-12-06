Ranbir Kapoor has become the talk of town like never before since his latest film, Animal, hit the screens. The film, which is making noise with its monstrous collections at the box office, has sparked a debate online, dividing the netizens into sections. While a few have come out in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, others are bashing the gangster drama left, right, and center. Amid all this, netizens have resurfaced an old video of Ranbir Kapoor where he’s talking about making conscious decisions while choosing a character.

Before taking the ticket windows by storm, he enjoyed another massive success with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where he was paired with Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, a Reddit user re-surfaced an old video where he’s asked about being concerned about the image he put out with his film choices. Scroll down for details.

During his interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, he was asked about working with Luv Ranjan, whose films are ‘steeped in misogyny’ and the concern about his image he will put out by working with him. He responds, saying, “I have not been part of those films. I am working with a director who, according to you, has made a misogynistic film. But I am quite conscious with the kind of parts I do. It’s not a part where it’s belittling society, belittling something which I feel is unfair. I wouldn’t do it.”

“Because understanding the position I am in, I have to be conscious. I have to be aware, that I have to represent a certain value system that I want to express. So film with Luv Rajan is not that, that you talk about,” he had said.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens called Ranbir Kapoor a hypocrite. Reacting to the post, a user said, “All talk goes in drain in front of money!!” while another said, “He’s a hypocrite. As simple as that. He needed a big hit and he was always ready to compromise the so-called principles he said he had in this interview. Moreover, I never took him as any kind of principled artist.”

A third Redditor commented, “He didn’t even have the guts to accept that his Animal character is a psychopath, just called him a guy protecting his family. I can’t decide if he is dumb or sinister or both.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Brahmastra 2 and 3 in the pipeline with his real-life wife Alia Bhatt. The trilogy is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Create History By Giving Indian Cinema Its First ‘A’ Rated Film Worth 400 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News