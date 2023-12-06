A video of Sunny Deol, where the actor can be seen struggling to walk, has gone viral on the internet. An autorickshaw driver then helps the actor stand straight, and he makes him sit in his auto as they drive away. The video has been shared and res-shared on social media accounts.

While some assume this might be for a film shoot since the actor has often claimed he is not a heavy drinker, others just dropped hilarious comments on the viral video.

The video is claimed to be shot in Juhu Circle, where Sunny Deol is trying to cross the road, probably drunk to the highest, when a rickshaw driver helps him and even asks people to stop recording!

A comment read, “I like how auto wale bhaiya is stopping the camera person to shoot!” Another comment said, “Can’t blame him Crores of booze money in his pocket after Gadar 2.” A user wrote, “Alcoholism is probably the worst thing that can happen to a human being.” One more user pointed out, “He has said many times that he is the only one in his family who never drinks, so this was strange to see.”

Hilariously, when a user commented, “Shooting kar raha hoga,” another user replied, “Itna bhi accha actor nahi hai wo!” One more user trolled, “Bobby ki picture zyada kamaai karne ka shock hua hai lagta.”

Some in the comments section even pointed out that this may be a shot for his upcoming movie Safar. Interestingly, Sunny Deol has been showered with film offers after Gadar 2’s phenomenal success. He has chosen a film called Lahore, which will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

This year has been phenomenal for the other two Deols as well. While Dharmendra won accolades for his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bobby Deol has stirred hysteria as the negative lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Coming back to Sunny Deol’s supposedly drunk video, it has been going viral since the actor, in many of his interviews, has claimed that he is not much of a drinker. Recently, in an interview with Mashable India, he confessed that he doesn’t understand why people drink something with such a sour taste.

The actor said, “Nahi iska kabhi tha nahi. Ye nahi ki maine try nahi kiya… Jab main England gaya tha to maine try kia tha to be part of the society but daaru ka mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya ki…itni kadvi, upar se smell itni gandi hai, upar se sar dukhta hai, toh kyun peete hain?”

Well, after that claim, walking on the road in such a state actually looks a bit suspicious. You can check out the viral video shared by a Twitter (now X) handle @single_soul1.

Sunny Deol kaha ghoom raha raat ko? pic.twitter.com/L3Yz5bLRhW — . (@single_soul1) December 5, 2023

