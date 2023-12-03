Bobby Deol has been receiving rave reviews for Animal as he plays the antagonist in the film. He is ready to earn the first blockbuster of his career, undoubtedly, but he has already achieved the rarest feat. which very few actors might have earned.

But before we come to this, let us tell you that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead has collected 63.80 crore on day one and stands at 131.07 crore with the two-day total.

However, the trivia we are going to point out needs only the day 1 collection, that is, the 63 crore! Since that number has outshone all the numbers of Bobby Deol’s entire career. Yes, the fact is hard to believe, but true nonetheless!

Well, let us elaborate and explain the math behind this theory. Lord Bobby made his debut with Barsaat in 1995. The film collected 20 crore at the Box Office and was a hit. After Barsaat, the superstar worked in 40 films in his 28-year career, but none of these films have been able to cross the lifetime collection of all his movies except 2!

These two films are Race 3 and Housefull 4, which were multistarrers. Interestingly, while Animal might surpass Race 3’s 169 crore with the weekend collection, it will take a day or two to surpass Housefull 4’s 203 crore lifetime collection!

Apart from these two films, Bobby Deol‘s 28-year-long career, with 38 films, has earned less than 63 crore, which is Animal’s day 1 box office. In this long career, the Aashram actor has added only six hits and 28 disasters. The rest of the four films were successful.

Now, with Animal‘s opening day, he has achieved the most rare feat. which very few of the actors achieve in their careers. After facing a deep low, the superstar has made a thunderous comeback in the industry. He switched after taking strict training under Salman Khan for Race 3. Since then, there has been no turning back for him.

He has bounced back and how, ruling the OTT and the silver screen alike with his negative lead portrayals. Hope he continues the winning streak. All hail Lord Bobby!

