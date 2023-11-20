The year 2023 has been the year of the Deols. While Sunny Deol nailed the number game with Gadar 2’s roaring success, Dharmendra made an endearing comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now, Bobby Deol is gearing up for Animal’s release as the negative lead of the film.

Once upon a time, in an interview, Sunny Deol called Bobby a box office star, mentioning that all his films of those times were box office hits. In fact, he even revealed that films like Badal and Bichhoo’s Box Office collection were more than Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the north.

Now, when we started digging out box office collections of Bobby Deol’s films, we stumbled upon a year when he nailed the number game standing tall, next to Shah Rukh Khan in the list of highest-grossers of the year.

In 1998, it was Bobby Deol’s Soldier that collected 21.50 crore at the Box Office. Directed by Abbas-Mastan, the film was made on a budget of 8 crore and yielded a profit of around 162.5%. Although this was much less than the top film at the box office – Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

However, Soldier was the second highest grosser of that year, and it beat the superhits of Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Govinda to achieve this ft. The film was an action thriller starring Preity Zinta and Raakhee Gulzar. The film collected around 35.40 crores as the gross collection and registered a box office collection of around 37 crore worldwide.

Bobby Deol’s Soldier surpassed Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s iconic hit Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, which settled for third place that year, collecting 21.25 crore. Amitabh Bachchan’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stood fourth with 19.50 crore, and Salman Khan and Kajol’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was at number 5 with a box office collection of 18.50 crore.

The Animal Superstar had another release the same year, which was a box office flop but a musical hit. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kareeb collected around 6.8 crore, and it was budgeted around the same cost. So overall, Lord Bobby finished the year at 30 crore.

With his upcoming release Animal, Bobby Deol might end up delivering another box office hit, which is surely gonna enter the top ten highest-grossing films of the year.

Waiting for Animal to churn out some magical numbers at the Box Office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office numbers and verdicts here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates & stories!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Worldwide): Salman Khan’s Film Inches Towards The 400 Crore Mark Globally But Still Needs 82% Growth To Beat Gadar 2 In The List Of Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News