A few days ago, Salman Khan, during a media interaction, said, “World Cup ke baad aap sab waapas theater mein,” hinting at Tiger 3’s box office collection to get better after Sunday. The film had a disastrous collection on Sunday, November 19, marking the lowest earning day for the Spy Universe film. Hopefully, it will resume its pace at the box office now that the World Cup is over.

Tiger threequel currently stands at 230.75 crore in 8 days, and the film stood third in the Spy Universe films’ 7-day total after Pathaan and War. Apart from these 8 days, when the film should have performed like a beast at the box office, there are almost 10 days remaining for the Sultan actor to perform.

Barring today, i.e., the 9th day’s collection, which will be low after the World Cup defeat and people still lying low on their mood cycles, Tiger 3 has a 10-day window to earn as much at the box office as it can before Ranbir Kapoor unleashes his ‘wild’ side with Animal at the Box Office.

Animal releases in December, so currently, Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3 has been placed on the countdown, and the clock is ticking with only one weekend left to perform and no exceptional holidays in between. Calculating the urgency of the situation, crossing Jawan’s 640 crore collection at this point seems too much of a burden for Tiger 3’s weak shoulders.

However, there are still hopes for Salman Khan to redeem and reclaim his position in the record books and strengthen his place in the list. As Tiger 3 gears up for round 3 after the festival season and the post-festival season at the Box Office, there are 5 records Salman Khan might aim for, though chances of him nailing them are very meek.

Let us analyze the records Salman Khan could target and if there are chances of breaking them.

1. Biggest Spy Universe Film – 543.22 Crore

Currently, Tiger 3 stands at almost 230 crore, and while the next target of the film is obviously the 250 crore mark, he was expected to aim for Pathaan’s 543 crore to turn into the biggest Spy Universe film in the long run. However, are there chances? Presently, it is a No!

2. Biggest Tiger Franchise Film – 339.16 Crore

While Tiger 3 will now gear up the pace towards the 250 crore mark, the next obvious record it should aggressively pursue is to be the biggest film in the Tiger Franchise. The record is held by Tiger Zinda Hai’s 339.16 crore. Any possibility that Salman Khan can beat it? A bright Yes!

3. Highest Grossing Film In His Career – 339.16 Crore

While Tiger Zinda Hai is the highest-grossing film of the Tiger franchise, it also is Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film in his entire career. So as soon as Tiger 3 crosses the 340 crore mark, Bhaijaan will also have a new highest-grossing film.

4. 1000 Crore Worldwide Grosser!

This year, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Jawan have garnered more than 1000 crore worldwide, and while it was expected that Salman Khan might be the third entrant to this club this year, does he still have a chance? Well, currently, the film stands at 397 crore worldwide, so the possibility of hitting this landmark seems very low!

5. 500 Crore Grosser – 4th In 2023?

The year 2023 has delivered three 500+ crore grossers, with Jawan’s 640.42 crore, Pathaan’s 543.22 crore, and Gadar 2’s 525.50 crore. It is expected that with a box office collection of 500+ crore, Tiger 3 will be the fourth film to cross the mark this year. Is that a bright possibility? Well, to be honest, looking at the statistics, Possibility? Yes. Bright? No!

For the unversed, Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, has currently collected 376 crore worldwide and 230.75 crore in India in 8 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

