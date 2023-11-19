When it comes to being the most popular star around the globe, Shah Rukh Khan fans know why he is considered to be the same, and the love he gets from all over also solidifies the same. But, did you know a survey back in 2007 reported that 3.2 billion across the globe knew SRK compared to 2.7 billion who were aware of the Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise?

2023 will be remembered as the year when Shah maxed up his potential of being the star he has been delivering back-to-back 1000 crore+ grossers with Pathaan, Jawan (& probably Dunki as well). With Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 not matching the potential it should’ve, this totally looks like the year when Shah ruled, and everyone witnessed.

But, do you know there was a time when both SRK & Tom Cruise released films together at the box office, which ended in a result that shocked the world? Though Shah was known by more people across the globe, Tom still earned more money than him, which made SRK go, “So, there we do fall short.”

Back in 2007, on 9th November, Tom Cruise’s Lions For Lambs, also starring Meryl Streep and Andrew Garfield, was released worldwide along with Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone‘s Om Shanti Om. Hollywood’s war drama was directed by Robert Redford, the ‘sundance kid’ from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, while OSO was Farah Khan‘s brainchild.

Lions For Lambs was made at a high budget of $35 million, and it collected a little over $10 million in its first weekend from the forty-five markets it released worldwide. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om surprised the world by collecting around $19 million in its opening weekend, almost double that of Tom Cruise’s war drama.

Also, when all this took place, another ‘Desi’ mega-star rose way above all this, earning around 150 crores, bringing in the highest numbers for any Indian film ever. The star was Rajinikanth & the movie was Sivaji: The Boss.

With Pathaan and Jawan bringing in humungous numbers overseas, we now know the seeds of Shah Rukh Khan being the ‘global star’ have been sown for many years.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

