It was yet another good day for 12th Fail as the film saw growth all over again on Saturday. With good appreciation coming in, the film did pretty well in the first two weeks with the second week turning out to be bigger than the first. Post that despite Tiger 3 invading theatres, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film still managed to hold on to its own and gave a good account of itself. So much so that in its fourth week, the showcasing of the film is absolutely intact.

No wonder, the collections are continuing to read in crores and that was seen on Saturday as well when 1.50 crores* came in. On Friday, the film had collected 1.10 crores so this is a growth of around 50% which is certainly nice.

Yes, had the collections actually gone past the 2 crores mark all over again then it would have been a rock-solid number. However, even if that hasn’t happened, the film is still attracting footfalls on a steady basis and that’s no small achievement either.

The Vikrant Massey starrer now stands at 37.15 crores* and if not for the big cricket match today, it could well have aimed for that one final push all over again to hit the 40 crores mark inside the fourth weekend itself. That won’t be the case but it will happen during the course of the week for sure. Post that it will have one more week ahead of it to bring in moolah and while that will take it closer to the 45 crores mark, if by any chance it manages to hang in there even post the release of Animal and Sam Bahadur then 50 crores lifetime would be possible.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

