Released at a small scale, Khichdi 2 has managed to bring in some more numbers on Saturday. There was a bit of growth that came in for the satirical comedy as 1.35 crores more came in. On Friday, the film had started with 1.10 crores so to have near 25% growth is just about okay.

Of course, when it comes to small films then growth needs to be much bigger when they start at such levels. As was seen with 12th Fail a few weeks back, the film more than doubled on Saturday. This didn’t quite turn out to be the case for Khichdi 2 and that’s understandable as well. After all, the film has a very restricted appeal and is mainly catering to audiences in Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra. There isn’t much for the audiences in north and that’s reflecting in the showcasing as well as the overall collections that stand at 2.45 crores.

It isn’t as if the film is facing any competition from Tiger 3 either since the Salman Khan starrer is having its own run and the euphoria there has settled as well. This means that if Khichdi 2 were to really grow strong then it has got the stage and platform to do that. Of course, it won’t happen today due to World Cup finals but then from Monday it can go on to do some sustained business if there are enough merits to entice audiences.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

