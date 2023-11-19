It was a decent Saturday for Tiger 3, as 18.75 crores came in. The film was expected to grow since today is the first Saturday that it has seen in its run, and there is always a jump in numbers from Friday. However, the Sunday release of the film has totally disoriented the box office graph as the conventional way of footfalls went for a toss. Again, no one can predict such things in advance, and if all those associated with the film chose to bring it on Sunday (a Diwali day) in a week peppered with cricket matches, then it would have been with a thought.

Of course, there are merits or the lack of them that come into play as well, but still, more often than not, an unconventional release day doesn’t work for a film. One can always argue that this worked with Jawan and Pathaan, but the former was an aberration, and the latter had Republic Day as its second day with a weekend to follow. Otherwise, you pick up the release calendar of most films released in the past on Thursdays, and they do suffer from an uneven run. As for Tiger 3 releasing on Sunday, then that would be a case study in itself since it’s big-time unique.

Anyway, the fact remains that the film is now out of the race for 300 crore club entry, and what it would be aiming for now is to hit 275 crores first and then look at added numbers on top of it. Currently standing at 220.25 crores, the film has now gone past the lifetime score of Salman Khan‘s other Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which had netted 210 crores.

