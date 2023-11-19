How the dynamics have changed for the box office in a span of just 11 months! Back in January, prior to the release of Pathaan, an opening day of over 30 crores was considered to be quite good, while a lifetime of over 300 crores was superb. However, Pathaan changed it all when it hit the 50s at ease and then ended up opening the gates of the 500 Crore Club. Even though one thought that this may be an aberration, there came Gadar 2, which turned out to be even bigger. Even this was considered to be the franchise factor, but then Jawan changed the equation.

An absolutely new setup with no franchise or sequel factor coming into play, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer didn’t even have any holiday advantage and still ended up scoring really big, with every passing day setting a new record for the biggest day ever. No wonder, for Tiger 3, there was a very huge benchmark that was set up, and since it was released in 2023 itself, there wasn’t breathing space either to take any corrective measures that could have made it look better than how it’s today.

Still, even amidst all the adverse circumstances, the Salman Khan starrer is, in fact, next only to Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 when it comes to the week one/first seven-day collections.

This is how top-10 week one/first seven-day score of 2023’s Hindi releases looks like:

Jawan – 369.43 crores Pathaan – 330.25 crores Gadar 2 – 284.63 crores Tiger 3 – 220.25 crores Adipurush (Hindi) – 121.15 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 92.21 crores OMG 2 – 85.05 crores The Kerala Story – 81.07 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 75.09 crores Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 73.33 crores

As can be seen, Tiger 3 is in the fourth spot, and the next film in line, Adipurush, is almost 100 crores behind. The stage has now been sent for Animal, Dunki, and Salaar, and it has to be seen where they end up landing on this list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

