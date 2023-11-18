12th Fail Box Office Collection Day 22: Vikrant Massey's Film Collects Almost As Same As The Opening Day On 4th Friday

On its opening day, 12th Fail had collected 1.10 crores at the box office. Even that exceeded expectations, and after that, when collections continued to rise right through the week, it was pretty much a given that the film would be a success.

As is the case with such films, expectations for the lifetime keep getting extended with every passing week. On the day of release, it seemed like a 10-crore film. Then, after its first weekend, one started betting on 20 crores. Then came 30 crore, 40 crore, and now, after its fourth Friday, it seems like even 50 crore might be on the cards. This can well be seen from the fact that Friday’s collections came to 1 crore*, and that’s pretty much similar to what the film had accumulated on the day of release [1.10 crore].

12th Fail will see a good rise in numbers today, and even with limited screens and shows, it could jump to 1.75-2 crore. If, by any chance, it manages to go beyond that as well, then it would be truly fantastic.

Tomorrow, the film will be impacted big time due to the World Cup finals, but then it should come on its own Monday onwards and continue to run for the next ten days.

Currently standing at 36.65 crore*, the Vikrant Massey starrer will be a bonafide hit once it crosses the 40 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan Starrer Drops On Friday But Hits The 200 Crore Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News