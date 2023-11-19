Despite an odd release on Sunday, arriving on Diwali day, which is traditionally unfavorable for big bucks, and two major World Cup matches interrupting its run, Tiger 3 has emerged as the biggest ever so far for Salman Khan. That’s right; despite all the talks currently surrounding the film, it has actually surpassed the likes of Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan – all 300 crore club earners – when it comes to the first seven-day numbers.

Released last Sunday, the film entered the 200-crore club in six days and has now stretched its lead. The film will, in fact, continue to have an uneven run since its eighth day will actually be the lowest ever due to the Ind Vs Aus World Cup 2023 finals. The film is trying to fight against all odds, and undoubtedly, the collections have been impacted big time.

In fact, they are easily 50 crore less than where they could well have been if not for the aforementioned factors and regardless of all the debates around the merits and demerits.

This is how the top 10 week one/first seven-day collections of Salman Khan starrers look like:

Tiger 3 – 220.25 crores Sultan – 208.82 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 184.62 crores Bharat – 167.6 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 165.45 crores Kick – 164.21 crores Race 3 – 144.5 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 137.15 crores Dabangg 3 – 126.55 crores

It is to the sheer credit of Salman Khan that his films have been seeing big bucks on a continued basis. It’s not as if he hasn’t had misses before. Both Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had fizzled out after a strong start, and the same was the case with Race 3, too.

However, they had reached a respectable mark for sure. The same will be the case with Tiger 3, too, which may continue to have an uneven run. Still, by the time Animal arrives on 1st December, it would have done enough business to be considered respectable at the least, if not the hit business.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan Starrer Scores 4th Biggest Week One Of 2023, Is Next Only To Jawan, Pathaan & Gadar 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News