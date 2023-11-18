Ever since Tiger 3 was released, a discussion regarding the box office collection of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film has followed. Discussion about the film performing well at the box office but not as good and as monstrous as the other Spy Universe film Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, during one of the media interactions for the Tiger threequel, the superstar has finally opened up on the box office collection of the film. While talking to the reporters, Salman Khan broke down the opening numbers of the film, indicating the audience has watched the film in phenomenal numbers despite the World Cup matches and the Diwali Pooja.

Talking to the media, the Sultan actor said, “Sunday ko release hui hai, Diwali ke din par aur 43 crore ka collection ho gay hai, kabhi kabhi aisa doubt ho raha tha ki koi ghar pe baith ke family ke saath pooja paath kar raha tha ki nahi kar raha tha.”

Even Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist in Tiger 3, maintained that he was very happy with the collections of the film since it was released on the weakest day of the festival season. While interacting with the media, the Murder actor agreed with Salman Khan and said it was probably released in the dicey period – Diwali pre-period but still, the film managed to fare well, which is a validation that people have liked the movie.

The Tiger superstar further asserted that his film has come at a time when crucial World Cup matches are being played, but the film still managed to register very good collections. He further said, “Inshallah kal India jeet jaayegi aur uske baad aap sab waapas theatres mein. Samjhe.”

A video originally owned by Lehren was shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), and users reacted to the statements given by Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. A comment read, “Kis ne bola release karne ko non-holiday pe karleta kabhi haan !!! Eid pe bhi yahi haal hua tha aur 13 cr ki opening lagi Diwali me 41 cr ki see the difference eid se zyada benefit diya Diwali ne diya aur weakest day?? Eid kya thi phir 13 cr ki opening?? weakest day?” Another comment read, “Diwali puri ho gayi bhai. Abhi Konsa excuse nikaloge? World Cup ka?? Woh bhi Sunday pura ho jayega. Monday thi movie tagdi kamay karegi kya?”

One more comment read, “Lol, kisko pasand aayi ye movie I still don’t know. Have not seen a single person appreciating this sh*t movie. Without any doubt worst movie of this year till now …. Ise bolte hai banao bhi khud, dekho bhi khud and tareef bhi khud he krro apni movie ki.

To those who say Tiger 3 couldn’t break Jawaan’s record, show it to the haters at work 🔥😎 #SalmanKhan#Tiger3BoxOffice #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/FuHFzyPlcX — 𝙈𝙄𝙃𝙄𝙍 (@BeingMihir07) November 17, 2023

For the unversed, while Tiger was expected to open huge, probably beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s opening day number of 57 crore, the film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, collected 44.50 crore on the opening day itself. The three-day total of the film stood at 148.5 crore.

Currently, the Tiger threequel stands at 188.25 crore collection in India and 330 crore collection worldwide. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is expected to deliver the fourth 500+ crore film this year after Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan & Jawan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

Tiger 3 is also expected to be the third 1000+ crore grosser worldwide after Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan and Atlee’s directorial Jawan.

